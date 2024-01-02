Warwickshire Police Warn of Dangers of Driving Through Floodwater Amidst Severe Weather

Following an alarming incident where a driver and passengers were trapped in their submerged vehicle at Halford roundabout, Warwickshire Police issued a stern warning to motorists about the perils of driving through floodwater. The authorities swiftly closed the A429 at Halford, coordinating with fire and rescue services to free the occupants. As heavy rainfall continues to batter the region, the police are urging the public to exercise extreme caution and abstain from driving through flooded areas to prevent similar predicaments.

Multiple Roads Closed Across the County

The rural crime team of the Warwickshire Police department took to social media to issue a light-hearted yet serious reminder about the ongoing wet conditions and the resulting standing water. This adverse weather has led to the closure of multiple roads across the county, thereby causing significant disruptions. The authorities are emphasizing safety and caution in these challenging weather-related road conditions.

Flood Warnings and Weather Alerts

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts for low-lying land and roads between Grandborough and Leamington, including Long Itchington, due to heavy rainfall. The river levels remain high, and the risk of flooding is still present. The agency is advising residents to avoid low-lying footpaths and bridges near watercourses and to plan their driving routes to bypass flooded roads near rivers.

Additionally, a yellow weather warning has been issued for Warwick, predicting wet weather and strong winds. This warning covers the south of England, much of Wales, and the Midlands, with potential flooding of homes and businesses. Short term loss of power and other services is also a possibility, adding to the challenges faced by the region.

Storm Henk Wreaks Havoc

Heavy rain from Storm Henk has resulted in flood warnings and alerts for multiple areas in the West Midlands. Firefighters have been tirelessly rescuing people from floodwater in Warwickshire and Worcester, while flood defences have been erected in Bewdley, Ironbridge, and Shrewsbury. The Met Office has issued an amber wind warning for southern England, the Midlands, East Anglia, and Wales, with gusts of up to 80mph. Named Henk, this is the eighth storm in three months, and it is expected to move into northern mainland Europe by Wednesday.

In the midst of these extreme weather conditions, Warwickshire Police continue to urge residents to remain vigilant, drive safely, and adhere to the safety measures and road closures put in place. The message is clear: safety first in the face of adversity.