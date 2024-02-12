Warwickshire County Council Hosts Forum on A4177 Roadworks and Safety Measures

In less than a week, Warwickshire County Council will host a community forum to discuss updates on the A4177 roadworks in Hatton. The upcoming phase of the road improvement scheme includes constructing highway drainage, root cutting, and installing new concrete pipework. The council has been collaborating with residents and businesses to address concerns and minimize disruption.

Advertisment

Road Improvement Scheme Aims to Enhance Safety Measures

The Warwick Road project, which is expected to last up to six months, includes speed limit reductions, enhanced lighting, protected turning lanes, and pedestrian-friendly enhancements. The primary objective of these improvements is to reduce collisions and increase traffic safety along the Warwick Road.

Local Farmer Concerned About Project's Timing

Advertisment

Ms. Sergeant, a local farmer, criticized the project's timing, as it coincides with lambing season and poses risks to her livestock. "While I recognize the need for safety measures on our roads," she said, "the current plan does not consider the challenges faced by our farming community during this critical time."

Ms. Sergeant expressed concerns about the project's impact on her farm's accessibility and the potential loss of livestock due to the construction activities. "We have already seen some of our sheep wandering onto the roads due to the ongoing works, which is a risk not only to them but also to drivers."

Warwickshire County Council Addresses Concerns and Collaborates with Community

Advertisment

Warwickshire County Council has been working closely with residents and businesses to address their concerns and minimize disruption. The upcoming forum on Tuesday, 20 February, provides an opportunity for the local community to share any concerns and work together to find solutions.

Council representative, Mr. Thompson, acknowledged the concerns raised by Ms. Sergeant and other members of the farming community. "We understand the importance of lambing season and the potential impact of our roadworks on local farms," he said. "We are committed to working with the community and finding a way to balance the need for road safety improvements with the needs of our local farmers."

The council has taken steps to address these concerns, including implementing additional signage and working with local farmers to ensure their access to fields is maintained during the construction period. "We are committed to minimizing disruption and ensuring the safety of all road users, including our farming community," Mr. Thompson added.

As the road improvement scheme progresses, Warwickshire County Council will continue to engage with the community and address any concerns raised. The forum on Tuesday, 20 February, is an opportunity for the local community to share their concerns and work together with the council to find solutions that benefit everyone.

In a world where the lines between human needs and infrastructure development often blur, the Warwickshire County Council's efforts to address the concerns of its community serve as a reminder of the importance of collaboration and understanding in creating a safer and more inclusive environment for all.