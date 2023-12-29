en English
Automotive

Volkswagen Taigun 1.0 TSI Mileage Test: Performance and Fuel Efficiency Examined

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:52 am EST
Volkswagen Taigun 1.0 TSI Mileage Test: Performance and Fuel Efficiency Examined

The Volkswagen Taigun 1.0 TSI, equipped with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, has undergone rigorous fuel efficiency testing. In city conditions, the vehicle displays a commendable performance, achieving a mileage of 11 to 13.5 kilometers per liter (kmpl) when driven conservatively. Notably, these figures enhance on highways, reaching between 16.5 and 17.9 kmpl, provided that the speed limits are adhered to meticulously.

Volkswagen Taigun 1.0 TSI: Fuel Efficiency and Performance

These figures are representative of a version of the Taigun 1.0 TSI that does not include the idle start/stop functionality. This suggests that models equipped with this feature could potentially deliver improved fuel economy. However, when the vehicle cruises at a speed of 120 km/h, the engine operates at around 2,700 revolutions per minute (rpm), which negatively impacts fuel efficiency.

Turbo-Lag and Transmission

Despite some noticeable turbo-lag, the vehicle exhibits solid performance up to its redline. The automatic transmission is reported to be smooth, making correct gear selections most of the time. For those who prefer a more hands-on driving experience, the vehicle also provides the option for drivers to manually control gear changes using paddle shifters.

author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

