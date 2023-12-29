Volkswagen Taigun 1.0 TSI Mileage Test: Performance and Fuel Efficiency Examined

The Volkswagen Taigun 1.0 TSI, equipped with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, has undergone rigorous fuel efficiency testing. In city conditions, the vehicle displays a commendable performance, achieving a mileage of 11 to 13.5 kilometers per liter (kmpl) when driven conservatively. Notably, these figures enhance on highways, reaching between 16.5 and 17.9 kmpl, provided that the speed limits are adhered to meticulously.

Volkswagen Taigun 1.0 TSI: Fuel Efficiency and Performance

These figures are representative of a version of the Taigun 1.0 TSI that does not include the idle start/stop functionality. This suggests that models equipped with this feature could potentially deliver improved fuel economy. However, when the vehicle cruises at a speed of 120 km/h, the engine operates at around 2,700 revolutions per minute (rpm), which negatively impacts fuel efficiency.

Turbo-Lag and Transmission

Despite some noticeable turbo-lag, the vehicle exhibits solid performance up to its redline. The automatic transmission is reported to be smooth, making correct gear selections most of the time. For those who prefer a more hands-on driving experience, the vehicle also provides the option for drivers to manually control gear changes using paddle shifters.