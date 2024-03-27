Vilnius to Revolutionize Public Transport: Electric Buses, More Routes, Increased Frequency

Vilnius City Council is poised to green-light a transformative public transport plan this Wednesday, marking a pivotal shift towards sustainability and accessibility. Mayor Valdas Benkunskas highlighted that the proposal aims to significantly enhance service frequency, ensuring no part of the city waits longer than 15 minutes for a bus, while also inaugurating 12 new routes exclusively served by electric buses.

Advertisment

Strategic Overhaul for Enhanced Connectivity

The ambitious initiative seeks to address the current gaps in the city's public transport network, particularly benefiting the city's outskirts where services are less frequent. By increasing the total public transport mileage by 30%, from 43.8 million kilometers to an impressive 67 million kilometers annually, the plan promises to make public transport a more viable option for up to 90% of the city's population. This strategic overhaul is not just about adding routes but also about ensuring that the increased frequency and the shift to electric buses meet the growing demand for eco-friendly transport solutions.

Electrifying the Fleet

Advertisment

In alignment with global sustainability goals, Vilnius's push for electric buses is a significant step towards reducing the city's carbon footprint. Last May's procurement of 91 Škoda 32Tr low-floor trolleybuses for 52.3 million euros was a precursor to this larger vision. The move to electric buses, coupled with the plan to renew the city's fleet to reduce the average age of trolleybuses to just over two years by 2026, underscores Vilnius's commitment to modernizing its public transport in line with environmental sustainability principles.

Looking Ahead: A Sustainable Mobility Blueprint

The proposal set for approval by the Vilnius City Council is more than a plan for expansion; it's a blueprint for sustainable mobility. By leveraging electric buses and enhancing the accessibility and frequency of public transport, Vilnius is setting a precedent for cities worldwide. The initiative aligns with broader efforts to promote green logistics and sustainable mobility, such as the recent development of bicycle storage facilities, indicating a comprehensive approach to eco-friendly urban transportation.

As Vilnius gears up to implement these changes, the impact on daily commutes, urban air quality, and the overall carbon footprint will be profound. This move not only exemplifies leadership in green urban planning but also highlights the city's dedication to fostering a liveable, sustainable, and connected urban environment for its residents and future generations.