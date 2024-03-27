Vietnam's Air Travel Faces Turbulence: Fleet Reductions Lead to Fewer Flights, Higher Prices

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has issued a call to action for the country's airlines, grappling with a significant reduction in their operational fleets. As of the last week of March, the collective fleet size has dwindled to 170 aircraft from 210 the previous year, marking a stark decrease that spells trouble for air travel, especially with the Reunification Day and summer holidays on the horizon.

Impact of Fleet Reduction

The decrease in available aircraft has been attributed to major restructuring efforts by the airlines, including staff reductions and the phasing out of specific aircraft models. Notably, Bamboo Airways has scaled down its fleet from 28 to 9 planes, opting to return all of its Embraer E190 aircraft. Similarly, Pacific Airlines has returned all six of its Airbus 320 planes. Adding to the woes, the recall of engines by U.S. aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney has led to the suspension of about 40 planes used by Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air for maintenance.

Consequences for Travelers

This reduction in fleet size has led to the cancellation of numerous domestic and international routes, directly impacting the availability and frequency of flights. Routes serviced by the Embraer E190, including crucial flights connecting Hanoi with Hue, Dong Hoi, Con Dao, and Ca Mau, have been halted. The scarcity of planes has not only made it challenging for airlines to accommodate travelers but is also anticipated to drive up ticket prices due to increased demand over the holiday period. The CAAV has urged airlines to strategically plan for an increase in fleet size during peak travel times to mitigate these challenges.

Government and Airline Responses

In response to the unfolding situation, the Ministry of Transport has directed the CAAV to ensure airlines bolster their fleets in readiness for the anticipated spike in travel demand over the summer. This directive aims to curb flight cancellations and delays, ensuring passengers face minimal disruptions to their travel plans. With travel demand expected to surge by 5-7% compared to the previous year, the stakes are high for both travelers and airlines alike.

As Vietnam's airlines rush to address the fleet shortfall, the coming months will be a critical period for the country's aviation sector. The ability of airlines to adapt to these challenges will not only affect their bottom line but also the quality of service passengers can expect during one of the busiest travel seasons of the year. With strategic planning and government support, there is hope that the impact on travelers can be minimized, ensuring the skies remain friendly for all.