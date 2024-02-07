VDOT Announces Road Closure on McRae Road for Pipe Replacement Project

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has declared an imminent closure on a portion of McRae Road, instigated by an essential pipe replacement project. The segment in question is pinpointed at 2201 McRae Road, nestled between Polk Street and Hazen Road. The construction is set to transpire daily from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., inaugurating on Tuesday, February 20, and culminating on Friday, February 23.

Impacts and Contingencies

During this construction period, local homeowners residing within the affected area are assured to retain uninterrupted access to their properties. However, the road closure will necessitate alternative routes for other drivers navigating this segment of McRae Road. VDOT has assiduously devised detours for both southbound and northbound traffic, aiming to minimize disruption and facilitate smooth commuting.

Staying Updated

VDOT urges drivers to stay informed on traffic updates and road conditions by tuning in to 511 or visiting the VDOT website. The department is committed to keeping the public apprised of any changes or updates related to this project. Queries regarding the project can be directed to VDOT’s customer service center, ensuring transparent communication throughout the construction process.