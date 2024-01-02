en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

VDOT Announces Major Bridge Maintenance on Route 2 Starting January 15

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:56 pm EST
VDOT Announces Major Bridge Maintenance on Route 2 Starting January 15

Starting January 15, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will commence bridge maintenance on Route 2 in Caroline County, reducing traffic to one lane over the bridge near Bowie’s Pond. The project aims to bolster the structure’s resilience by rectifying issues such as recurring cracks in the travel surface and reinforcing beam connections.

Managing Traffic Flow During Construction

A temporary signal will be installed to manage one-way traffic, ensuring a smooth flow while construction is underway. The maintenance, scheduled to persist 24/7 until early April 2024, will be conducted in phases. The construction crews will work on one lane at a time, keeping the other lane open for traffic. Once work is complete on one half of the bridge, traffic will be shifted to the other lane.

Prioritizing Safety and Efficiency

To safeguard both workers and drivers, the speed limit within the work zone will be temporarily reduced to 45 mph. Furthermore, the temporary traffic signal will be equipped with advanced technology to detect emergency vehicles and adjust the signal timing to prioritize their passage.

Post-Construction: The Curing Period

Upon completion of the construction phase, a new concrete surface will be installed, requiring more than 30 days of curing time. During this period, there will be minimal work activity on the bridge, as the focus shifts to allowing the concrete to set and harden. The maintenance project is a testament to VDOT’s commitment to ensuring the safety and longevity of the state’s infrastructure, and to enhancing the travel experience for all road users.

0
Safety Transportation
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Electrical Safety in the Spotlight: Global Incidents Underscore Urgent Need for Awareness

By Momen Zellmi

American Airlines Passenger Highlights Safety Concerns After Aisle Blocked by Trolley

By Olalekan Adigun

Ian Ziering Leads Parent Protest Against Violent Student at West Hollywood Elementary

By Hadeel Hashem

Surge in Impaired Driving Incidents Prompts Enhanced RCMP Enforcement in PEI

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Three Hospitalized Following Tuesday Afternoon Shooting in Southwest A ...
@Crime · 58 mins
Three Hospitalized Following Tuesday Afternoon Shooting in Southwest A ...
heart comment 0
FRSC Announces Strategic Leadership Redeployments to Enhance Road Safety

By Hadeel Hashem

FRSC Announces Strategic Leadership Redeployments to Enhance Road Safety
Global Spotlight on Protest Rights and Legal Compliance

By Salman Khan

Global Spotlight on Protest Rights and Legal Compliance
Are America’s Class I Railroads Truly Committed to the Confidential Close Call Reporting System?

By Rafia Tasleem

Are America's Class I Railroads Truly Committed to the Confidential Close Call Reporting System?
Small Craft Advisory for Hazardous Tidal Conditions in Potomac, Chesapeake

By Israel Ojoko

Small Craft Advisory for Hazardous Tidal Conditions in Potomac, Chesapeake
Latest Headlines
World News
Palm Springs Surf Club Opens: A New Wave in Southern California's Surf Scene
34 seconds
Palm Springs Surf Club Opens: A New Wave in Southern California's Surf Scene
Mayor Eddie Melton Appoints Glenn Johnson to GCSC Board: A Step Towards Local Control
47 seconds
Mayor Eddie Melton Appoints Glenn Johnson to GCSC Board: A Step Towards Local Control
Bionic Limbs: A Beacon of Hope for Ukraine's Amputees
47 seconds
Bionic Limbs: A Beacon of Hope for Ukraine's Amputees
Kerala Police Seize Footwear as Precautionary Measure: A Stride Too Far?
49 seconds
Kerala Police Seize Footwear as Precautionary Measure: A Stride Too Far?
DeSantis Stirs Controversy with US-Bahamas Analogy and Trump Pardon
50 seconds
DeSantis Stirs Controversy with US-Bahamas Analogy and Trump Pardon
Esper Bionics: A Beacon of Hope for Ukrainian Amputees
54 seconds
Esper Bionics: A Beacon of Hope for Ukrainian Amputees
Steele Chambers Declares for 2024 NFL Draft: A Turning Point for Ohio State's Defensive Lineup
57 seconds
Steele Chambers Declares for 2024 NFL Draft: A Turning Point for Ohio State's Defensive Lineup
Emir of Ilorin Endorses AGF Fagbemi's Capabilities to Reform Justice Sector
58 seconds
Emir of Ilorin Endorses AGF Fagbemi's Capabilities to Reform Justice Sector
New York Knicks Persist in Pursuit of Star Player Despite Trade Challenges
1 min
New York Knicks Persist in Pursuit of Star Player Despite Trade Challenges
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app