VDOT Announces Major Bridge Maintenance on Route 2 Starting January 15

Starting January 15, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will commence bridge maintenance on Route 2 in Caroline County, reducing traffic to one lane over the bridge near Bowie’s Pond. The project aims to bolster the structure’s resilience by rectifying issues such as recurring cracks in the travel surface and reinforcing beam connections.

Managing Traffic Flow During Construction

A temporary signal will be installed to manage one-way traffic, ensuring a smooth flow while construction is underway. The maintenance, scheduled to persist 24/7 until early April 2024, will be conducted in phases. The construction crews will work on one lane at a time, keeping the other lane open for traffic. Once work is complete on one half of the bridge, traffic will be shifted to the other lane.

Prioritizing Safety and Efficiency

To safeguard both workers and drivers, the speed limit within the work zone will be temporarily reduced to 45 mph. Furthermore, the temporary traffic signal will be equipped with advanced technology to detect emergency vehicles and adjust the signal timing to prioritize their passage.

Post-Construction: The Curing Period

Upon completion of the construction phase, a new concrete surface will be installed, requiring more than 30 days of curing time. During this period, there will be minimal work activity on the bridge, as the focus shifts to allowing the concrete to set and harden. The maintenance project is a testament to VDOT’s commitment to ensuring the safety and longevity of the state’s infrastructure, and to enhancing the travel experience for all road users.