VAT Hike on Food Supplements Threatens Kilkenny Pubs and Shops

The Revenue Commissioners' decision to hike the VAT rate on food supplements like vitamins, probiotics, and fish oils from zero to the standard 23% has left shop owners reeling. Starting March 1st, this change will send prices soaring, potentially forcing closures and layoffs.

Kilkenny Publicans Fear the Worst

During the Kilkenny Vintners Federation's Annual General Meeting, publicans voiced concerns over a multitude of issues. From transportation and energy costs to food viability, insurance, and the local night-time economy, the list seemed endless. Federation Chairman Anthony Morrison emphasized the importance of adapting to the current climate while urging the government to lend a helping hand.

Lack of Suitable Transportation

One major concern, affecting both rural and urban pubs, is the lack of suitable transportation. While Kilkenny City boasts a successful local bus service, it operates only during daytime hours, causing inconvenience for patrons who wish to enjoy an evening out. This shortcoming impacts the overall atmosphere and profitability of the establishments.

The High Cost of Food

Publicans are also grappling with the exorbitant VAT rate on food, which currently stands at 23%. As serving food has become an industry norm, the upcoming change in VAT rates for food supplements will further burden their finances. The increase in costs could lead to a decrease in sales, putting these small businesses in a precarious position.

The Regional Independents have called for the VAT rate for restaurants, pubs, and cafes to be reduced to 9 percent to alleviate some of the financial strain. With the costs of goods and services in Ireland being 46 percent higher than the EU average, small businesses are feeling the pinch. Aontu leader Peadar Toibin echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the need for change.