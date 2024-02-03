Vancouver's Safeway Site Redevelopment: A Shift from Condominiums to Rental Housing

The redevelopment of the Safeway grocery store site adjacent to SkyTrain's Commercial-Broadway Station in Vancouver has evolved into a significant project that spans nearly a decade. The latest rezoning application is redefining the residential landscape of the area, proposing a total of 981 secured purpose-built rental homes. This includes 99 below-market rental units and 882 market rental units, with a minimum of 35 units designed to accommodate families.

From Condominiums to Rental Housing

This new revision represents a complete transformation from the previous plan of market strata condominiums into rental housing. Developers Westbank and Crombie REIT have progressively shifted the residential component away from condominiums towards rental units over the years. This shift reflects a growing trend in urban development, focusing on creating accessible housing options in city centres.

Increased Density and Infrastructure

The revised plan includes the construction of towers standing at 39, 36, and 35 storeys, which is a marked increase from previous proposals. This change offers greater density with a floor area ratio (FAR) of 7.9. The project also makes provision for a new and expanded Safeway grocery store, reduced retail space, and a childcare facility.

The increased density is justified by the site's proximity to the transit hub of Commercial-Broadway Station and alignment with the City's Broadway Plan. The Broadway Plan supports greater density near SkyTrain stations, encouraging the efficient use of public transport and reducing reliance on private vehicles.

The Influence of Transit-Oriented Development Legislation

In line with the provincial government's new transit-oriented development legislation, the project has significantly reduced vehicle parking standards. The plan now includes 202 parking stalls for residents, marking a decrease from the 398 stalls proposed in the previous plan. This legislation aims to promote a culture of commuting via public transport, effectively reducing carbon footprints and easing traffic congestion.

Green Spaces as a Key Feature

Public spaces form a central feature of the new plan, with a 20,000 sq ft public plaza and a 12,000 sq ft second-level terrace. The towers' architectural design has been updated to resemble honeycombs with vertical plantings. This design aligns with the project's green vision, contributing to the aesthetic appeal of the development while promoting an environmentally-friendly ethos.