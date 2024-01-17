Vail Town Revisits Vehicular Access Control Plans, Pilots Bollard System

Renowned for its bustling pedestrian zones, the town of Vail is taking strides to augment vehicular access control in high footfall areas such as Vail Village, Lionshead Village, and Ford Park. Town engineer Tom Kassmel unveiled the proposed safety enhancements during a Town Council meeting on January 16, which center around the installation of bollards and other measures to limit vehicle access and reinforce safety.

Advertisment

Origins and Objectives of the Project

Initially broached in 2020 in tandem with the concept of establishing entertainment districts, the project's primary objective is to fortify pedestrian zones, notably during events when pedestrian numbers surge. The town's loading and delivery program has already mitigated some vehicular presence in Vail Village.

Funding and Pilot Program

Advertisment

With a $250,000 matching grant for pedestrian improvements to be utilized by the end of the year, the town is contemplating piloting the bollard system. Although $600,000 has been earmarked for bollard design and installation in 2023, the council is inclined towards a cost-effective methodology, proposing a pilot program for Ford Park, deemed a more fitting and less costly alternative than Vail Village or Lionshead.

Exploring Access Control Options

The pilot will examine the functionality of retractable and heated bollards, with the town exploring a variety of access control options, such as RFID cards and codes. The council is proceeding with the Ford Park pilot, recognizing the chance to tackle unauthorized traffic and assess the bollards' efficacy in a less complicated setting before potentially rolling out a wider implementation.