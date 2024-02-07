V-Trans (India) Targets Rs 3,000 Crore Turnover by 2026

V-Trans (India), a significant player in the logistics sector, has set its sights high with an ambitious goal: to achieve a turnover of Rs 3,000 crore by 2026. The strategy to reach this target revolves around the company's core competency in surface transport and the integration of technology for sustainable profitability.

Embracing the Full Truckload (FTL) Segment

The company has identified the Full Truckload (FTL) segment as a primary growth area. The FTL segment is part of a USD 120 billion market, and V-Trans is keen on increasing its presence and capturing a larger market share. This initiative forms an integral part of the company's overall growth strategy.

Expanding Operations in Northern India

V-Trans sees Northern India as a significant revenue source, currently contributing 30% of its overall revenue. The company plans to bolster its operations in this region by investing in the expansion of its branches, warehouses, and infrastructure. The expansion plans also include opening new branches in tier 3 and tier 4 cities within eastern and western Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab.

Growth Through Third-Party Logistics

Under its V-Logis brand, V-Trans aims to enhance its third-party logistics operations in the northern part of the country. This expansion will not only increase the company's presence but also create employment opportunities and provide world-class logistics facilities in the region.

Chairman and Managing Director of V-Trans (India) Ltd, Mahendra Shah, expressed the company's commitment to this ambitious plan, stating that the turnover target for 2026 is a testament to the company's ambition and commitment to a responsible and meaningful journey in the logistics sector.