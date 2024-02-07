V-Trans India Eyes Rs 3,000 Crore Turnover by 2026: A Strategy of Expansion and Technology

Unveiling an ambitious plan, V-Trans India, a leading logistics company, aims to reach a turnover of Rs 3,000 crore by 2026. This goal represents not just an impressive financial milestone, but also the company's commitment to strategic growth, technological integration, and sustainability. The strategy to reach this ambitious target includes a multi-pronged approach focusing on surface transport, multimodal logistics services, core competency enhancement, and operational expansion.

Driving Growth Through Surface Transport & Multimodal Logistics

V-Trans India's growth plan is rooted in strengthening its core surface transport operations. In doing so, the company seeks to tap into the full truckload (FTL) segment—a sector valued at a staggering USD 120 billion. By bringing together air and road transport, V-Trans India intends to offer expanded multimodal logistics services, thus carving out a larger slice of this lucrative market.

Investing in Northern India

In addition to FTL market expansion, V-Trans India aims to make substantial investments in northern India—a region that significantly contributes to the company's revenue. Emphasizing the growth of branches, warehouses, and infrastructure, the company's expansion efforts target tier 3 and 4 cities in eastern and western Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab. This geographical strategy is aimed at not only increasing the company's footprint but also at creating new opportunities and providing state-of-the-art facilities to customers.

The Role of Third-Party Logistics

Beyond core operations and geographical expansion, V-Trans India plans to grow its third-party logistics under the V-Logis brand in the north. This move is expected to create jobs and provide world-class facilities to customers, thereby enhancing the company's service portfolio and customer satisfaction.

Chairman and Managing Director Mahendra Shah, while announcing the company's growth plan, stressed on V-Trans India's commitment to responsible growth and the impact of achieving the Rs 3,000 crore turnover target. The company's strategic approach, focused on core competency enhancement, operational expansion, and technological integration, is a testament to its ambition to solidify its position in the logistics sector.