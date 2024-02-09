U.S. Road Repairs: A $786 Billion Backlog and Its Impact on American Drivers

The American Society of Civil Engineers has sounded the alarm on a staggering $786 billion backlog in the United States' road repairs. This infrastructure deficit is casting long shadows on the nation's drivers, who are grappling with an additional $130 billion annual burden in vehicle repairs and fuel costs due to the deteriorating road conditions.

A Decade of Decline

A sobering analysis of federal data reveals a subtle yet significant decline in the percentage of roads deemed acceptable, slipping from 82.6% in 2000 to 81% in 2020. This downward trend encapsulates the widespread erosion of the country's road infrastructure, as assessed by the International Roughness Index (IRI). Roads scoring below 170 on this index are classified as acceptable, with any score above that threshold indicating a need for repair.

Zooming into the state level, the situation in Kansas exemplifies this national predicament. Over the past two decades, the percentage of acceptable roads in Kansas has dropped from over 98% to 88.57%. This decline translates to an average cost of $532 per year for each driver, as they contend with the fallout of driving on subpar roads.

A Tale of Two Roads

Across the United States, the state of road infrastructure paints a picture of disparity. While some states, such as Rhode Island and Washington, face an uphill battle with over 20% of their roads falling into poor condition, others are making strides in improving their road networks.

Arkansas and Oklahoma, for instance, have managed to enhance their road infrastructure through the implementation of projects and tax hikes. Similarly, California has witnessed noticeable improvements, partly funded by higher gas taxes. These examples underscore the potential for positive change when concerted efforts are made to address the issue.

The Road Ahead

The data underpinning this analysis, reported by Paxtyn Merten and written by Colleen Kilday, forms part of a series scrutinizing U.S. road conditions on a state-by-state basis. As the nation grapples with the $786 billion question of road repairs, it becomes increasingly clear that the cost of inaction is a heavy one for American drivers.

This infrastructure crisis extends beyond the financial implications, touching upon broader themes such as public safety, economic growth, and environmental sustainability. As the United States navigates this bumpy road, the search for answers and solutions becomes ever more pressing.

