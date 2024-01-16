Unveiling Global Rankings: IQ Leaders, Tiny Titans, and Jakarta's Traffic Woes

Today's news highlights from Tempo English bring us insights into human intelligence, the scale of countries, and the congestion woes of a bustling city. The three top stories reveal the ten countries with the highest IQ scores globally, shed light on the five smallest countries in world, and place Jakarta on the global map as the 30th most congested city in terms of traffic.

Decoding Intelligence: The IQ Leaders

Intelligence Quotient, commonly known as IQ, is a measure of a person's reasoning ability. It is designed to assess human intelligence through standardized tests. The score reflects an individual's cognitive capacity compared to the general population. A score of 70 or below is deemed low, often signifying an intellectual disability, while a score above 140 is considered a mark of genius.

Today's report unveils the top ten nations leading in IQ scores. However, the identities of these countries remain undisclosed in the current excerpt.

The Tiny Titans: World's Smallest Countries

In a world dominated by geographical giants like Russia, Canada, and China, the five smallest countries make their own mark. These nations, despite their diminutive size, bear testimony to the fact that size isn't a determinant of a country's significance or its place on the global stage. Unfortunately, the actual list of these smallest countries is not provided in the excerpt.

Jakarta: The 30th Most Congested City Worldwide

Jakarta, the bustling capital of Indonesia, secures the 30th position in the global ranking of most congested cities. This ranking is based on data from the TomTom Traffic Index 2023, an intricate system that utilises more than 600 million pieces of data collected from cars and smartphone navigation systems. This data is used to calculate the average time spent per mile in cities around the globe, reflecting the magnitude of traffic congestion each city endures.

The capital region of the Philippines is also set to top Waze Inc.’s 2019 ranking of the world’s worst cities to drive in, surpassing Bogota and Jakarta. The pressing issue of traffic congestion has reached such a peak that nearly half of the working professionals in the Philippines capital region are considering living in dormitories to circumvent this problem, as revealed by property services company Colliers International Group Inc.

These stories from Tempo English not only inform us about various global rankings but also provoke thought about the implications of these rankings on the respective societies and their cultures.