Unprecedented Flooding Disrupts Eurostar Services, Strands Hundreds

On December 30, 2023, hundreds of passengers were left stranded as Eurostar, the high-speed train service linking London with Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam, was forced to cancel all its services from London. The cause of this disruption was the flooding of a tunnel under the River Thames, a consequence of the severe weather conditions brought on by Storm Gerrit.

Unprecedented Flooding Disrupts Eurostar Services

The flooding, described by engineers as ‘unprecedented’, led to the cancellation of at least 29 trains, with no additional services expected for the remainder of the day. This left hundreds of passengers stranded at London’s St. Pancras International station and Paris’s Gare du Nord station. The situation was further complicated by the fact that the United Kingdom was already grappling with travel disruptions caused by strong winds and heavy rain.

Passengers Left Stranded During Festive Period

For many, the cancellation of the Eurostar services meant their travel plans, including New Year’s Eve celebrations, were severely affected. Despite the best efforts of some passengers to find alternative travel options, many were left with no choice but to remain stranded. This was a particularly bitter pill to swallow, given the festive period and the importance of travel at this time of year.

Eurostar Apologizes Amid Continued Weather Warnings

In response to the disruption, Eurostar issued an apology to its passengers. However, their troubles were far from over. The Met Office, the UK’s national weather service, predicted more high winds and rain for London and southern England. Particularly near coastal areas, gusts of up to 50 miles per hour were expected. This prompted concerns of further travel disruptions and complications for those already stranded.

The service disruptions come on the back of a strike by Eurotunnel staff before Christmas, which had already affected Eurostar services. Despite these setbacks, Eurostar is expected to run a full service on Sunday following the incident.