United Airlines Boeing 757 Safely Lands After Engine Failure Over Pacific, Remains Grounded for Investigation

On 4 March 2024, a United Airlines Boeing 757-300 encountered an engine failure while flying over the Pacific Ocean on a scheduled flight from Hawaii to California. The aircraft arrived safely in California despite the mechanical issue, and no passenger injuries or fatalities resulted from the incident. The plane has remained out of service for over 36 hours, with a new aircraft being deployed on the HNL-SFO route. The incident remains under investigation, with no details available regarding the cause of the engine failure.

Advertisment

Incident Specifics

According to The Aviation Herald, the 757-300 in question bears registration N57869 and departed from HNL at exactly 10:09 Hawaii Standard Time. Upon takeoff, the aircraft ascended to its cruising altitude of 33,000 feet around 22 minutes into the flight and reached its cruising speed of around 580 miles per hour. When the plane was around 270 nautical miles from the coast of California, the jet experienced a failure of its right-hand engine, leading the pilots to descend the aircraft down to around 24,000 feet, according to data from FlightAware. Eventually, the aircraft landed safely in San Francisco on runway 28R after around 50 minutes of flying with just a single functional engine.

ETOPS and Engine Failures

Advertisment

The Boeing 757-300, involved in Monday's incident, is rated at ETOPS 180, according to Airline Reporter. This rating allows the jet to perform flights up to 180 minutes from a diversion airport, allowing for transatlantic service and flights to and from Hawaii. While engine failures like this one are not out of the ordinary and are rarely dangerous, the incident of Flight 214 barely had to push the limits of its ETOPS qualifications, as the aircraft was less than 60 minutes from the closest diversion airport in San Francisco.

Investigation Underway

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is currently investigating the incident to uncover the cause of the engine failure. While the aircraft remains grounded, United Airlines has replaced it with another 757-300 on its HNL-SFO route, ensuring minimal disruption to scheduled flights. The outcome of the investigation is eagerly awaited by aviation professionals and enthusiasts alike, as it will provide valuable insights into the safety and reliability of aircraft operations.