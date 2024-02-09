UniGroup and Total Military Management Join Forces to Revolutionize Military Moves

UniGroup, the parent company of United Van Lines and Mayflower Transit, has entered into an alliance with Total Military Management (TMM). This partnership, announced today, combines TMM's expertise in military move management with UniGroup's position as the nation's largest household goods moving company.

A Union of Strengths

The alliance is a perfect blend of two industry titans. TMM, renowned for its proficiency in military move management, will now have access to UniGroup's vast network. On the other hand, UniGroup's United Van Lines and Mayflower Transit will see a significant boost in their network volume.

The capacity of TMM will be increased, allowing for more efficient and seamless military moves. This partnership will also enable UniGroup to focus its resources on providing top-notch on-site move services and transportation of goods, as the move management aspect of its domestic military shipments will be transferred to TMM.

Enhancing the Moving Experience for Military Personnel

This strategic alliance is not just a business decision; it's a commitment to improving the moving experiences of members of the armed forces. Jason Mills, UniGroup's President and CEO, expressed his excitement about the positive impact this collaboration will have.

"Our alliance with TMM allows us to leverage their expertise in military move management while focusing our resources on delivering exceptional on-site move services and transportation," said Mills. "We're confident that this partnership will result in a smoother, less stressful moving process for our military families."

A New Era in Military Moves

This new era in military moves signifies a shift towards more efficient and customer-centric services. The partnership between UniGroup and TMM is expected to set a new standard in military move management, making the process less daunting for military personnel and their families.

As the dust settles on this significant announcement, one thing is clear: the landscape of military moves is changing, and it's changing for the better. The strategic alliance between UniGroup and Total Military Management promises a future where military moves are handled with precision, care, and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

With this partnership, UniGroup and TMM are poised to redefine what it means to serve those who serve our country, one seamless move at a time.