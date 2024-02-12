Ulster County Greenlights Catskill Mountain Railroad Expansion: A Boon for Tourism and Local Economy

Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger and the Ulster County Legislature granted a 5-year permit extension to the Catskill Mountain Railroad (CMRR), paving the way for an ambitious expansion project. The extension, valid until December 31, 2028, enables the railroad to extend its ride by an additional 1.7 miles to Basin Road, which marks the eastern trailhead of the Ashokan Rail Trail.

Record-breaking Numbers and Accolades

The decision comes after a year of remarkable growth for the CMRR, which saw a record number of over 51,000 passengers. This achievement earned the railroad the prestigious Tourism Business of the Year Award from the Ulster County Chamber of Commerce. The extension is expected to draw even more visitors and further boost the local economy.

A New Terminal and Long-term Vision

As part of the expansion, the CMRR has leased a 5-acre site east of Basin Road. The property includes 1,000 feet of track, which will be used to build a new terminal. The extension of the railroad to Basin Road is anticipated to be approved by the Ulster County Legislature in 2024. The CMRR plans to complete the extension at its own expense, as part of a larger strategy to create a trail adjacent to the tracks from Kingston to the Ashokan Reservoir.

Connecting Communities and Preserving History

The CMRR's expansion not only promises to attract tourists but also aims to connect local communities and preserve the region's rich history. The Ashokan Rail Trail, a 12-mile multi-use trail, is a popular destination for hikers, bikers, and nature enthusiasts alike. By linking the railroad to the trail, the CMRR hopes to offer visitors a unique and immersive experience that celebrates the Catskills' natural beauty and railroading heritage.

With the support of Ulster County officials and the local community, the Catskill Mountain Railroad is on track to realize its vision of a revitalized rail system that benefits both residents and tourists. The extension to Basin Road is just the beginning of a larger plan that seeks to reconnect the region and create new opportunities for growth and exploration.

