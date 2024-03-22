TTC Battles $123.8M Fare Evasion Crisis: New Measures and Community Responses

In a striking revelation to the TTC's audit and risk management committee, fare evasion has escalated, costing the transit authority a staggering $123.8 million last year, with nearly 12% of riders bypassing payment. This marks a significant jump from 2018's six percent evasion rate, highlighting an urgent need for effective countermeasures.

Rising Tide of Evasion

The highest evasion rates were recorded on streetcars at 29.6%, followed by buses at 12.9%, and subway stations at 6.3%. An appalling misuse of child PRESTO cards was noted, with 94% of their usage being fraudulent. The TTC's fare inspectors, though numbering around 100, appear overwhelmed, issuing merely 100 tickets weekly amidst the rising tide of evasion.

TTC's Strategic Response

In response, the TTC has launched a new marketing campaign aimed at promoting fare compliance and deterring fare theft. Stuart Green, a TTC spokesperson, emphasized the critical need for reclaiming lost revenue, highlighting the agency's increased efforts in fare enforcement, particularly on high-priority routes. Additionally, the report criticized existing corporate fare compliance strategies for inadvertently facilitating evasion, suggesting the consideration of new physical barriers, technological enhancements, and policy adjustments to curb the issue.

Community and Official Reactions

City councillors express shock and a strong desire for improved fare enforcement. Meanwhile, transit advocate Shelagh Pizey Allen calls for creative, evidence-based solutions that consider the impact on vulnerable populations. The TTC has vowed to enhance fare compliance efforts, including hiring additional inspectors and staff, with a promise of a more visible enforcement presence and the establishment of a complaints office addressing conduct concerns regarding fare inspectors and special constables.

This situation has sparked a city-wide discussion on the balance between enforcement and equity, the effectiveness of current measures, and the exploration of innovative solutions to ensure the sustainability of Toronto's transit system. With the TTC's commitment to addressing the problem, the coming months will be crucial in determining the effectiveness of these strategies and their impact on both revenue recovery and community trust.