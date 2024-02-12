Transportation Veteran Todd Bennett Joins AMPP Board of Directors

Transportation veteran Todd Bennett joins Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) Board of Directors

Seasoned Transportation Expert Joins AMPP Board

In a significant development for the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), Todd Bennett, a renowned figure in the transportation sector, has been appointed to the organization's Board of Directors, effective immediately. This announcement comes on the heels of AMPP's strategic partnership with Silverchair, aimed at creating a unified digital library.

Decades of Experience in Chemical Testing and Coatings Technology

Bennett, the Chemical Laboratory Director at the U.S. Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), brings over three decades of experience in chemical testing, laboratory management, and coatings technology. His extensive background and expertise in material performance standards are expected to significantly enhance AMPP's engagement with the transportation sector.

Leadership Roles and Commitment to Driving AMPP's Mission Forward

Bennett's addition to the board is not just about his wealth of experience. His leadership roles, including his work with the Association of American State Highway Transportation Organizations (AASHTO), underscore his commitment to driving AMPP's mission forward. His involvement is set to foster innovation, collaboration, and education within AMPP and beyond.

As AMPP continues to assert its position as the leading organization dedicated to asset protection and materials performance, the addition of Todd Bennett to its Board of Directors is a strategic move that will undoubtedly contribute to the organization's growth and influence in the transportation sector. This appointment, made on February 12, 2024, marks a new chapter in AMPP's journey towards promoting excellence in materials protection and performance.

Key Points: