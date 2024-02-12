Transit Equity Day in Durham: Envisioning a Sustainable and Equitable Future

Last Wednesday, Durham celebrated Transit Equity Day, a day dedicated to envisioning a more equitable and sustainable transportation future. Led by Bike Durham, a local nonprofit advocating for transportation equity, the event brought together community members, public officials, and staff from the City of Durham, Durham County, and GoTriangle.

Updates to the Combined Transit Plan

The day was filled with workshops and discussions on pedestrian space and urban transit, emphasizing the importance of sustainable mobility. One of the highlights was the presentation of updates to the combined transit plan. The plan focuses on improving the current system, connecting Durham to the region, enhancing all bus stops and stations, and completing projects more quickly.

The fare-free bus service, implemented in 2020, has had a significant positive impact on riders, enabling them to visit family, access vital healthcare centers, and connect with recreational opportunities. However, the city recognizes the need for a holistic approach to transit, including improving tangential infrastructure such as sidewalks and crosswalks.

Beyond Fare-Free: Balancing the Budget

While the fare-free service has been a boon for the community, it has been primarily funded by COVID-19 relief funds. With these funds running out, city council and staff are looking for ways to balance the budget while continuing to offer fare-free bus service.

In 2022, Durham transportation staff conducted an 'onboard survey' to capture demographic information of riders. The survey revealed that 77% of riders identify as Black, 87% of riders live within households making less than $35,000, and 77% of riders don't have access to a car.

Holistic Improvements for a Better Tomorrow

The proposed transit plan includes several improvements to make the system more efficient and accessible. These improvements include more direct routes between major stops, smaller transit hubs at The Village shopping center and other areas with high ridership, and prioritized bus routes on Fayetteville Street and Holloway Street.

Furthermore, the city recognizes the need for public toilets in the community and the condition of existing facilities. The Transit Equity Day event served as a platform to discuss these issues and brainstorm solutions.

As Durham moves forward in its journey towards a more equitable and sustainable transportation system, days like Transit Equity Day serve as crucial reminders of the importance of community engagement and collaboration in shaping the city's future.

