Train Service Resumes after Derailment in Cumilla: Key Routes Reconnected

Rail connectivity has been restored on the Chattogram-Cumilla route following a significant train derailment incident at Nangalkot in Cumilla, which had disrupted services for approximately 15 hours. Early on Monday, 18 March 2024, the Cox's Bazar Express was the first to resume its journey, marking the normalization of train movement on the crucial line.

Immediate Response and Restoration Efforts

The derailment, which occurred on Sunday, 17 March around 2:15 pm, involved eight coaches of the Jamalpur-bound Bijoy Express, causing widespread damage to the railway infrastructure. Divisional Manager of Railways, Mohammad Saiful Islam, highlighted the intensive rescue operations undertaken to clear the down line and facilitate the resumption of the train services. Despite the challenges, one line was swiftly made operational, significantly easing the transport disruptions faced by passengers and freight services alike.

Investigations and Safety Measures

In light of the accident, a five-member probe committee led by Chattogram Railway East Division Transport Officer Anisur Rahman has been established to investigate the root causes of the derailment. Preliminary findings suggest that the tracks might have bent due to the sudden increase in temperature, a factor that will be closely examined as part of the investigation. The incident has sparked a broader discussion on railway safety and the importance of maintaining and inspecting infrastructure to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Implications and Moving Forward

While the restoration of the train service marks a significant step towards normalcy, the incident serves as a critical reminder of the vulnerabilities in railway infrastructure and the need for vigilant maintenance practices. As the investigation proceeds, the findings and recommendations will be crucial in implementing measures to enhance railway safety and reliability, ensuring that such disruptions are minimized in the future.