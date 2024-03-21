Tragic Collision: Truck Driver on 13-Hour Shift Hit by Speeding Train

In a concerning incident in December 2022, a truck driver, heavily fatigued from a 13-hour shift without breaks and distracted by a phone conversation, collided with a freight train moving at nearly triple the speed limit at a level crossing in Whangārei, Northland. This event, thoroughly investigated by the Transport Accident Investigation Commission, has shed light on significant safety oversights and prompted urgent recommendations for KiwiRail.

Advertisment

Collision Details and Faults Identified

The report details that as the train neared the Fertiliser Road level crossing, it was traveling at approximately 14km/h, starkly exceeding the 5km/h speed limit dictated by the Rail Operating Code. The truck driver, engaged in a phone call and severely fatigued after a long workday, failed to stop at the crossing, leading to the collision. The train operator, in a last-ditch effort to avert the crash, suffered a broken collarbone after jumping from the wagon. This incident has highlighted critical lapses in safety protocols and risk assessments on part of both the truck driver and KiwiRail.

Investigation Findings and Recommendations

Advertisment

The commission's investigation found that the truck driver's fatigue and distraction were likely contributors to the reduced ability to process critical road information effectively. Moreover, it criticized KiwiRail for not conducting a comprehensive risk assessment for the route, which could have identified and mitigated safety hazards. In response, the commission recommended that KiwiRail immediately conduct a risk assessment of the Fertiliser Road level crossing and similar sites, and expedite the execution of safety-critical work to prevent future occurrences.

Implications for Road and Rail Safety

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to work-hour regulations and the critical need for continuous risk assessments by rail operators. For KiwiRail, this event may catalyze the implementation of more stringent safety measures and the reevaluation of existing protocols to ensure such a tragedy is not repeated. The recommendations issued by the commission underscore the urgent need for improvements in safety practices at level crossings, potentially setting a precedent for nationwide reforms in both trucking and rail industries.