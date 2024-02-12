Toomebridge's £320,000 Shared Footway/Cycleway Scheme: A Leap Toward Active Travel

Today marks the beginning of a new era for Toomebridge, as Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd announces the commencement of a £320,000 shared footway/cycleway scheme on the Shore Road/Main Street. Aimed at promoting active travel and enhancing provisions for pedestrians and cyclists, this investment is set to transform the area and bring a breath of fresh air to the local community.
A Leap Toward Active Travel
The 430-meter long shared path, stretching from the 30 mph speed limit on the Shore Road to the Toucan crossing at St Oliver Plunkett's Primary School on Main Street, is expected to encourage residents to embrace active travel. This progressive step will not only benefit the environment but also contribute to the health and well-being of the community.
Paving the Way for Cyclists and Pedestrians
With the new shared footway/cycleway scheme, cyclists and pedestrians can look forward to safer and more accessible routes. The area around St Oliver Plunkett's Primary School will see significant improvements, providing a secure space for students, staff, and parents to travel to and from the school. This development highlights the government's commitment to investing in infrastructure that caters to the needs of its citizens.
Temporary Disruptions, Lasting Benefits
Starting from February 12, 2024, lane closures will be implemented on Main Street and Shore Road during specific hours on weekdays. This temporary measure will be in place until March 29, 2024, to ensure the safety and efficiency of the construction process. While some inconvenience is inevitable, the community can look forward to enjoying the benefits of the new shared path by April 28, 2024.