Tonkin Highway Upgrade: Transforming Perth's Transport Network and Boosting Property Values

A significant transformation is underway along Tonkin Highway, a vital artery in Perth's transport network. As part of the ambitious Metronet project, the highway is being upgraded to offer a superior north-south connection, aiming to slash travel times during peak hours.

Tonkin Highway: A New Chapter Unfolds

The ongoing Tonkin Highway upgrade, a cornerstone of the Perth Metronet project, is set to redefine travel in the city. The construction of a new footbridge over the highway marks a significant milestone in this endeavor. This, along with the renaming of the Redcliffe Bridge to Mooro Beeloo Bridge, signifies a commitment to preserving cultural heritage while embracing progress.

Associated Works: Paving the Way for METRONET Morley Ellenbrook Line

The Associated Works, an integral part of the upgrade, are designed to provide rail enabling works for the METRONET Morley Ellenbrook Line. This includes the creation of underpasses and dive structures, which will facilitate seamless rail connectivity. The anticipated launch of the $1.7 million Ellenbrook line later this year will see the addition of stations at Morley, Noranda, Malaga, Whiteman Park, and Ellenbrook.

Impact on Property Values: A Silver Lining

The Metronet project is not just about transport infrastructure; it's also expected to have a profound impact on property values. According to REIWA chief executive Cath Hart, properties near upcoming rail lines in Perth's urban fringe are poised to appreciate in value as the project progresses. This is especially true for the north-east and south-east growth corridors, which have become popular among young homeowners.

The enhanced amenities, including new rail lines, shopping centers, and schools, are predicted to contribute to this increase in property prices. The upgrades to Tonkin Highway are expected to save road users up to 6 minutes during morning peak and up to 11 minutes during afternoon peak, further boosting the appeal of the surrounding areas.

The Tonkin Highway upgrade is more than just a transport project; it's a testament to Perth's growth and commitment to providing a high standard of living for its residents. As the city continues to evolve, the Metronet project stands as a beacon of progress, promising a brighter, more connected future.