The Hidden Costs Of Running Your Vehicle On Low Fuel

Many motorists are unaware that running a vehicle on low fuel can lead to significant engine damage and expensive repairs. The risks of doing so are outlined in a report by Express, which highlights the adverse effects on the fuel filter when a car is driven on empty. The fuel filter, a crucial component that keeps debris out of the engine, can fail to function optimally if the fuel level drops too low, potentially leading to repair costs exceeding £200.

The Risks of Running on Empty

The dangers of driving with a low fuel level are manifold. When a car breaks down on the road due to lack of fuel, it not only poses a safety risk but also increases the chance of engine damage. Towing the vehicle to a garage for repair can further escalate the cost. According to insurance website Confused.com, low fuel levels can cause cars to pick up debris from the bottom of the tank, especially hazardous for petrol cars. Unlike diesel vehicles equipped with an engine management system that shuts down to prevent damage when fuel runs out, petrol cars lack such a protective system.

Impact on the Catalytic Converter

Another component at risk when a vehicle runs out of fuel is the catalytic converter. This vital part of the exhaust system reduces the emission of harmful gases by converting them into less harmful substances. When the fuel supply is interrupted, it can cause the catalytic converter to overheat and fail, resulting in a costly replacement.

Effects on the Fuel Pump

Experts from Your Mechanic further illuminate the dangers of repeatedly running a car low on fuel. The fuel pump, which relies on fuel for cooling and lubrication, can be severely damaged if the vehicle frequently runs out of gas. While a single instance may not cause immediate harm, consistent low fuel levels are likely to lead to fuel pump failure, necessitating an expensive repair.