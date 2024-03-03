Thailand's PM Srettha Supports New Sarasin Airport in Kalasin to Boost Tourism and Trade

Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Thailand, Srettha Thavisin, has voiced strong support for the initiative to construct a new airport in the northeastern province of Kalasin, a strategic move aimed at bolstering local tourism, trade, and investment. During his recent visit to the region, Mr. Srettha highlighted the government's commitment to conducting a thorough feasibility study, with the proposed site located in Yang Talat district, promising to bridge Kalasin with neighboring Maha Sarakham. Named Sarasin, after the two provinces it aims to serve, the airport represents a significant step towards regional development.

Strategic Development and Economic Growth

The decision to explore the possibility of an airport in Kalasin stems from a broader vision to drive economic growth through improved infrastructure. Initiated in June 2021 with a series of public forums, the project has steadily gained momentum, reflecting the community's positive reception. Beyond enhancing connectivity, the proposed Sarasin Airport is envisioned as a catalyst for attracting visitors to Kalasin's tourist attractions, facilitating exports, and drawing in investments, thereby stimulating the province's economy.

Government Commitments and Health Concerns

Apart from infrastructure development, Mr. Srettha's visit underscored the government's dedication to addressing health service concerns in Kalasin. The Prime Minister has called for increased budget allocations to improve the quality of healthcare, alongside a renewed focus on combating narcotics and reducing household debt. These efforts are part of a comprehensive strategy to uplift the well-being of Kalasin's residents and ensure sustainable development.

Thailand's Vision for Aviation Excellence

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit also reiterated the government's ambition to establish Thailand as a regional aviation hub, under the "Ignite Thailand, Aviation Hub" vision. This includes expediting the expansion of Suvarnabhumi Airport's facilities and enhancing its global standing. Despite the pause on the North Expansion, the ministry is pushing forward with the West Expansion and South Terminal projects, aiming to complete bidding processes before the government's term ends. This initiative reflects Thailand's broader objectives to improve its aviation infrastructure and competitiveness on the international stage.

As Thailand embarks on this ambitious journey to develop the Sarasin Airport, the project not only signifies a leap towards modernization but also embodies the government's commitment to enhancing the nation's economic and social landscape. With the feasibility study underway, the future of Kalasin and its surrounding regions looks poised for a transformation, promising new opportunities for growth and connectivity.