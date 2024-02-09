Temporary Traffic Lights Trial Aims to Ease Congestion at Starcross Bottleneck

In a bid to ease congestion and improve conditions for all road users, Devon County Council is introducing a temporary six-week traffic light trial at a notorious bottleneck on the A379 in Starcross. The trial, commencing on 12th February, is partly funded by Councillor Alan Connett's locality budget and aims to test the effectiveness of signal-controlled solutions at the historic pinch-point near Courtenay Arms Mews.

A Congested Legacy and the Dawn of a New Solution

The A379 in Starcross has long been plagued by traffic congestion, especially during peak tourist seasons. Vehicles struggle to pass each other at the narrow 18th Century Courtenay Arms Mews pinchpoint, resulting in long queues and frustrated drivers. This six-week trial seeks to alleviate these issues by introducing vehicle-actuated traffic signals that will allow single-direction traffic flow on the Strand.

A Beacon of Hope Amidst the Gridlock

Councillor Alan Connett, whose locality budget has partly funded the trial, expressed optimism about the potential benefits of the traffic lights. "The Courtenay Arms Mews pinch-point has been a headache for residents and tourists alike," he said. "We hope that this trial will provide valuable insights into the effectiveness of signal-controlled solutions in easing congestion and improving conditions for all road users."

A Call to Action: Your Feedback Matters

The success of the trial hinges on the input of the public. To this end, Devon County Council has set up a consultation page on its website where residents can share their experiences and provide feedback on the traffic lights. This invaluable insight will help inform future decisions regarding the implementation of signal-controlled solutions at the Courtenay Arms Mews pinchpoint.

As the sun sets on 11th February, anticipation builds for the dawn of a new era in Starcross. The introduction of temporary traffic lights at the historic pinch-point near Courtenay Arms Mews marks a significant step forward in alleviating congestion and improving conditions for all road users. For six weeks, these vehicle-actuated signals will allow single-direction traffic flow on the Strand, offering a beacon of hope amidst the gridlock.

With the support of Councillor Alan Connett's locality budget, Devon County Council is investing in a solution that has the potential to transform the A379 in Starcross. As the trial unfolds, the council eagerly awaits feedback from the public, whose input will play a crucial role in shaping the future of this congested thoroughfare. Together, they stand on the precipice of change, ready to embrace a new chapter in the story of the A379.