Transportation

Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:18 am EST
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

In a major move set to impact Portsmouth’s residents and commuters, the Isambard Brunel Road is undergoing temporary closure starting from 8pm on Friday, January 12 until 6am on Monday, January 15. This closure is a part of the South East Hampshire Rapid Transit project aimed at widening the road. The initiative aims to enhance pedestrian safety and relieve bus congestion, thereby improving the overall traffic flow in the region.

Impact on Public Transit

The closure will disrupt bus services, particularly First Bus route 1. Key stops including those opposite the Civic Offices and St Luke’s Church in Southsea will be temporarily suspended. The stops outside the Isambard Brunel multi-storey car park and the Civic Offices will also be put out of service during this period. However, the stop outside Iceland on Edinburgh Road will remain functional. Commuters are advised to adapt to this temporary change and use alternative stops, such as the one outside Coral in Commercial Road South.

Pedestrian Access to Portsmouth and Southsea Railway Station

Despite the road closure, it’s important to note that pedestrian access to Portsmouth and Southsea Railway Station will be maintained via alternative footpaths. These arrangements ensure that those on foot can still reach their destinations without significant inconvenience.

Future Road Closures

This is not a one-off change. Additional closures are expected to continue into spring, further restricting access through Station Square junction and Isambard Brunel Road. These restrictions will be limited to buses, taxis, private hire vehicles, and vehicles accessing the train station. This phased approach to road closures under the South East Hampshire Rapid Transit project is designed to cause minimal disruption while ensuring the project’s successful completion.

Muhammad Jawad

With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events.

