TDOT Schedules Multiple Road Construction Projects Across Tennessee Valley

Multiple road construction and repair projects, scheduled by the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), are set to impact various counties throughout the Tennessee Valley. The counties earmarked for these activities include Hamilton County, Bradley County, Coffee County, Grundy County, Warren County, Franklin County, Marion County, McMinn County, Meigs County, Polk County, and Sequatchie County. The planned projects encompass concrete repairs, interchange reconstructions, utility work, and enhancements to road safety features.

Project Details and Impact on Traffic

The execution of these projects will necessitate lane closures, traffic detours, reduced speed limits, and the presence of construction vehicles. Particular operations, especially on I-24, will require traffic to be redirected due to both eastbound and westbound closures and detours. Some of the notable projects include the expansion of SR 60 in Bradley County, bridge demolition and construction on I-24 at MM 105 in Coffee County, rockfall mitigation on I-24 in Marion County, and the construction of a new roundabout on SR 58 in Meigs County.

Additional Work and Expected Delays

Various tasks such as utility work, bridge repairs, and the installation of drainage structures will compel lane closures, flagging operations, and sporadic traffic control. Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution, anticipate potential delays, and contemplate alternative routes when feasible. It's important to note that the schedules and conditions for the construction are subject to change based on weather conditions.

Other Significant Developments

Meanwhile, a section of Vietnam Veterans in Sumner County will not be funded this year as previously expected, according to a spokesperson from the TDOT. The widening project scheduled for 2024 is no longer part of TDOT's 10-year plan, released in December. On a positive note, extensive roadwork near the Nashville International Airport is potentially concluding 12 to 18 months ahead of schedule, with the airport offering millions in incentives for early completion. The project involves the relocation of Donelson Pike and the construction of a new interchange over Interstate 40, which would allow the airport to double its internal roadway to two miles and widen it from two lanes to six.