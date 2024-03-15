Taoyuan to Boost Green Transit with 100 New YouBike Stations by 2024, Eyes 750 by 2028

Taoyuan's Department of Transportation unveiled ambitious plans on March 15th to significantly expand its YouBike rental system, aiming to add 100 new stations by the end of 2024 and reach a total of 750 stations by 2028. This expansion underscores the city's commitment to enhancing sustainable transportation options and improving the biking experience with the upgraded YouBike 2.0 system.

Advertisment

Expanding Urban Mobility

Director-General Chang Hsin-fu highlighted the city's strategy to not only increase the number of YouBike stations to 517 by the end of 2024 but also to phase out the older YouBike 1.0 system in favor of the more efficient YouBike 2.0 model. The transition to YouBike 2.0, which began in November 2023, was completed across all 417 existing stations by January 19th, showcasing Taoyuan's swift action towards improving its public bike-sharing infrastructure. The newer model boasts solar-powered control panels, a keyless locking mechanism, and docks designed for single bikes, promoting a more user-friendly and eco-conscious biking environment.

Enhancing Tourist and Local Experiences

Advertisment

In response to the city's growth and to encourage more eco-friendly transportation choices among residents and tourists, Mayor Chang San-cheng has instructed the Department of Transportation and the Department of Tourism to collaborate closely. Their goal is to extend YouBike coverage to popular tourist destinations, thereby integrating sustainable travel with the city's tourism development. The upgraded YouBike 2.0 system, with its ease of use and environmental benefits, is expected to play a key role in this integration, making Taoyuan a model city for green urban mobility.

Boosting Usage with Innovation

The introduction of YouBike 2.0 has led to a notable increase in daily usage rates, indicating a positive response from the public. The new bikes are being used five to six times a day, significantly more than the 1.0 version's two to 2.5 times. The electric-assisted YouBike 2.0E, which launched on February 1st, has been especially popular, boasting the highest daily usage rates of seven to ten times. This surge in usage underscores the effectiveness of Taoyuan's efforts to transition towards more sustainable, efficient, and user-friendly public transportation options.

As Taoyuan continues to expand its YouBike network, the city sets a benchmark for others to follow in the pursuit of sustainable urban development and mobility. The increased accessibility to bikes and the convenience of the upgraded system promise to transform how residents and visitors experience the city, making it greener, more accessible, and more enjoyable for all. This ambitious project not only enhances the local transportation landscape but also contributes to broader environmental goals, marking a significant step forward in the global shift towards sustainable urban living.