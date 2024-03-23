Taiwan's TPass to Retain Price Amid Electricity Rate Hike, Ensures Transportation Minister Wang

Taipei, March 22 (CNA) - In a move that underscores Taiwan's commitment to sustainable transportation and affordability, Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai announced that the price of the TPass, a comprehensive 30-day unlimited transport pass, will not be affected by the forthcoming rise in electricity rates. This decision comes as a relief to commuters across Taiwan, especially in light of Taiwan Power Co.'s (Taipower) announcement of an average 11% increase in electricity rates next month due to its operating deficit.

Taiwan's Electricity Rate Hike and Its Impact

With the impending electricity rate hike, various sectors braced for an increase in operating costs, including the transportation sector. The Taiwan Railway Corp. and Taiwan High-Speed Rail, which both rely on electricity for a significant portion of their operations, are particularly affected, with electricity accounting for about 10% of their operating expenses. Despite these challenges, the government has decided to maintain the price of the TPass, a move that not only benefits commuters but also demonstrates the state's support for public transportation and sustainable practices.

TPass: A Shield Against Rising Costs

The TPass serves as a critical component of Taiwan's public transportation network, offering unlimited access to railway, metro, bus, light-rail, and ferry services, as well as YouBike rentals. Priced at NT$1,200 (US$38) for the "Taipei-New Taipei-Keelung-Taoyuan" area, its unchanged price tag represents a significant commitment by the government to keep public transport affordable. Minister Wang also revealed plans to cover any potential deficits resulting from the TPass scheme through a special government budget, ensuring its sustainability.

Future Considerations and Government Support

While the TPass price remains steady, discussions about potential fare increases for the Taiwan Railway and intercity bus services are ongoing, given that their ticket prices have not changed for decades. The government's strategy includes subsidizing medium to long-haul trips on these services, with revenue from the TPass scheme expected to offset losses from shorter journeys. This balanced approach aims to ensure the financial viability of Taiwan's public transportation system while minimizing the burden on commuters.

As Taiwan prepares for an increase in electricity rates, the decision to keep the TPass price stable is a testament to the government's dedication to affordable public transportation and environmental sustainability. This move not only alleviates the immediate financial impact on commuters but also sets a precedent for prioritizing public interest in the face of economic challenges. As discussions continue and plans are put into action, the resilience and adaptability of Taiwan's transportation policy are clear, promising a future where public transport remains accessible to all.