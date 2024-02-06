Suspicious Package Disrupts Service at Bronte GO Station

Early Tuesday morning, a suspicious package discovered on the platform of Bronte GO Station in Oakville, Ontario, triggered significant service disruptions. The police were alerted to the situation before 6 a.m., leading to a complete shutdown of the station and causing substantial delays during the morning rush hour.

Station Shutdown and Investigation

This closure affected both train and bus services on the Lakeshore West line, with commuters forced to seek alternative routes. After approximately three hours, Metrolinx, the regional transportation agency, received clearance from the Halton police to use one of the tracks at the station. However, trains continued to bypass the station as the investigation proceeded.

Package Deemed Non-Explosive

The Halton police's explosive disposal unit assessed the package and concluded it was not an explosive device. The package's origin and purpose are still unknown, prompting an ongoing investigation to determine whether the package was deliberately designed to mimic an explosive.

Partial Reopening and Ongoing Disruptions

The station has since partially reopened on both the north and south sides, and trains have resumed operations. Nevertheless, the full restoration of services remains uncertain. Commuters are advised to stay updated on the situation and plan their journey accordingly.