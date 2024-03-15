AA Chief Warns: Britain's Deteriorating Roads Drive Up Breakdown Costs

The escalating deterioration of Britain's road infrastructure coupled with the reduction of spare tyres in modern vehicles has led to a significant increase in breakdown costs, according to AA chief Jakob Pfaudler. In 2023, the roadside assistance giant encountered over 632,000 incidents related to pothole damage, marking a 16% rise from the previous year and the highest in five years. This uptrend not only elevates operational costs for the AA but also burdens drivers with higher expenses.

Rising Incidents and the Spare Tyre Dilemma

The AA has observed a dramatic increase in 'puncture no spare' callouts, a trend directly linked to the scarcity of spare tyres in contemporary cars. From carrying spare tyres almost universally in the 1990s to a stark decline to about 5% today, vehicles are increasingly left vulnerable to the worsening condition of the UK's roads. The shift has transformed many potential quick fixes into more complex, time-consuming, and costly operations, necessitating vehicle tows or the application of multi-fit wheels.

Manufacturers' Role and Motorist Preparedness

Car manufacturers have progressively eliminated spare tyres from their designs over the past decade, arguing that it saves boot space and improves fuel economy. However, this decision also significantly reduces production costs for manufacturers while transferring greater risk and potential expense to motorists. Surveys, such as one published by Ebay, reveal a concerning level of unpreparedness among drivers, with 12% never checking their tyre condition and 28% unsure how to change a tyre.

Government and Local Authority Responses

In response to the growing crisis, the UK government has pledged an additional £8.3 billion in HS2 funding for local road improvements, aimed at resurfacing over 5,000 miles of roads. Local authorities have also seen a near one-third increase in funding for the current year, with further financial support expected. Despite these measures, the Local Government Association estimates a staggering £14 billion is required to fully address the national pothole backlog, highlighting the scale of the challenge ahead.