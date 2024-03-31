SunExpress Launches Direct Prague-Izmir Flights, Expanding Summer 2024 Options

Melissa Santoyo, March 31, 2024 - SunExpress is set to introduce a new direct seasonal flight path from Prague to Izmir, Turkey's vibrant third-largest city, beginning June 5th and continuing until September 29th, 2024. As travel enthusiasts gear up for summer adventures, this route offers an appealing mix of affordability and convenience, with a flight duration of approximately 2 hours and 35 minutes.

Affordable Travel with Checked Baggage Included

Passengers can now secure their seats on this eagerly anticipated route, with one-way fares starting at a budget-friendly CZK 3,000. This price point not only makes travel more accessible but also includes a generous checked baggage allowance of up to 30kg, thereby providing significant savings on additional fees. Departures from Prague are scheduled for 9:40 PM, ensuring a night of travel and an early arrival to start the day in Izmir. Conversely, flights from Izmir are slated for a 7:00 PM departure. SunExpress plans to operate these flights using their Boeing 737-800 or 737 MAX 8 aircraft, each capable of comfortably accommodating 189 passengers.

Additional Option: Smartwings Enters the Market

Not to be outdone, Czech airline Smartwings is also entering the fray with its service between Prague and Izmir starting May 30th. Unlike SunExpress, Smartwings will operate its flights on Mondays and Thursdays, providing another option for travelers. However, it's worth noting that Smartwings' fares begin at CZK 4,900 and do not include a checked baggage allowance, potentially making SunExpress the more economical choice for those looking to maximize their travel budget.

Izmir: A Gem on the Aegean Coast

With a population of 2.96 million, Izmir is not only Turkey's third-largest city but also a picturesque destination located on the eastern coast of the Aegean Sea. The city's Mediterranean climate, characterized by warm, dry summers and mild, rainy winters, makes it an ideal location for summer travel. Beyond its climate, Izmir's surrounding rolling hills and rich cultural heritage offer a compelling blend of natural beauty and historical intrigue, promising an unforgettable travel experience.

As the summer of 2024 approaches, the launch of SunExpress's direct route from Prague to Izmir, complemented by Smartwings' service, signifies a note