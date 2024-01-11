Strategies for Safe Winter Driving in Oklahoma

As the winter months descend over Oklahoma, roads morph into slick, icy passages. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) holds the safety of drivers paramount and advises them to exercise extreme caution. In a pursuit to render journeys safe, ODOT proposes a set of tips that can be the difference between a routine drive and an accident.

Plan Ahead, Drive Slowly

With the onset of winter, roads become treacherous, demanding drivers to adapt to the challenging conditions. Drivers are encouraged to not only drive slowly but also plan their journey in advance. Leaving earlier than usual to accommodate slower travel speeds becomes a necessity in such weather conditions. The road to safety, as ODOT suggests, is paved with patience and planning.

Preparedness and Proactivity

ODOT emphasizes the need to be prepared for potential stranding. Keeping an emergency kit in the vehicle becomes an essential measure. Such a kit should contain basic necessities like water, food, blankets, and a first-aid kit. In addition, it is recommended to keep a snow shovel and other essentials handy in case the vehicle gets stuck in the snow.

Respecting Road Clearing Equipment

Another crucial safety aspect put forth by ODOT is maintaining a safe distance from road clearing equipment. ODOT explicitly warns against passing snowplows and other road-clearing machinery. Instead, drivers are advised to keep at least 200 feet behind such equipment. Also, it is safer to wait until road crews have completed their clearance work, particularly on bridges and overpasses, before proceeding.

The Drive Oklahoma App, as recommended by ODOT, is a handy tool for checking real-time road conditions. This can aid drivers in planning their routes better and staying prepared for the journey ahead. In a nutshell, the path to safety during Oklahoma’s winter months lies in a blend of patience, planning, and prudence.