Stockport’s Transformation: From Historic Town to Vibrant Hub

Stockport, a town in Greater Manchester, is undergoing a massive transformation aiming to become one of the region’s most invigorating places for living and working. With its focus on redeveloping brownfield sites into new housing, primarily apartments, Stockport Council has ambitious plans for thousands of new homes around the upcoming transport interchange.

Revitalization of Stockport

The transport interchange is a multi-million pound investment, scheduled to open its doors in March. The project includes a two-acre park and is designed to be ‘Metrolink ready’. This implies an anticipation of the extension of the Metrolink tram service to Stockport by 2024.

Simultaneously, the historic Underbanks area is under revitalization, with the goal of attracting more residents and visitors. The Stockport Exchange is being developed to lure businesses with modern offices and improved transport links.

Transformation of Historic Landmarks

Notably, the Weir Mill, a historic cotton mill, is being metamorphosed into new apartments. However, it has not been designated for affordable housing. Another point of interest is the Royal George Village, a development site where the listed Greek Street Building is being converted into a co-working space. Furthermore, new residential buildings are under construction.

Upcoming Challenges

However, the city’s transformation is not without challenges. Network Rail has plans for major works on the Greek Street bridge, which could disrupt traffic in early 2025.

As the redevelopment projects advance, Stockport is on the path to becoming a bustling hub of Greater Manchester, boasting modern living spaces, vibrant workspaces, and seamless transport links.