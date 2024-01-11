Steve Lavagnino Elected as 2024 Chair of SBCAG, Prioritizes Highway 101 HOV Project

In a unanimous decision, Fifth District County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino has been designated as the 2024 Chair of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) Board of Directors. Accompanying this, Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse has been appointed Vice-Chair, marking a significant shift in SBCAG’s leadership.

Highway 101 HOV Project Takes Center Stage

Lavagnino has expressed a strong commitment to prioritizing the completion of the Highway 101 High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) project, a significant undertaking for both North and South County. This initiative underscores the need for addressing transportation priorities in North County, with Lavagnino spearheading the effort to secure necessary funding.

Measure A Strategic Plan and Connected2050: The Road Ahead

Under the guidance of Executive Director Marjie Kirn, SBCAG also intends to revise the Measure A Strategic Plan. This plan serves as a roadmap for implementing voter-approved projects and programs, and will be the primary focus of the Board of Directors meeting on January 18. The organization is also progressing with Connected2050, a long-term vision for regional transportation and land use planning over the next three decades.

Expanding Transit Options and Ensuring Equitable Quality of Life

In an effort to serve underserved populations better, the SBCAG plans to conduct the State Route 166 Comprehensive Corridor Study and address Unmet Transit Needs in 2024. As a regional planning agency, SBCAG is dedicated to facilitating sustainable transportation and housing, thereby ensuring an equitable quality of life in Santa Barbara County.

SBCAG’s governing board, consisting of county supervisors and city council representatives, steers regional collaboration. The agency oversees North County and South Coast Subregional Planning Committees, which convene monthly. The public is invited to participate in these meetings, with further details available on SBCAG’s website.