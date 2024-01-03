State College Road Closure: Construction Disruptions and High-Rise Developments

Motorists in State College, Pennsylvania, are set to face disruptions as a stretch of College Avenue will be shut down from Atherton Street to University Drive. The closure, scheduled for five days from January 9 to 13, 2023, is necessitated by the demobilization of a crane at a construction site. The project in question is a new 12-story high-rise, being developed by Core Spaces, a Chicago-based developer with significant investments in State College’s real estate market.

Detour Plans and Possible Early Reopening

During the closure period, Massaro Construction Group, responsible for the construction, will put in place a detour using Atherton Street, Park Avenue, and University Drive. There is, however, a possibility of the road reopening earlier than scheduled if work progresses ahead of the anticipated pace.

No Association with PennDOT Projects

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has clarified that the road closure and construction work are being carried out by a private entity and are not associated with any PennDOT projects. This is an important detail, shedding light on the nature and responsibility of the project.

High-rise Details and Core Spaces’ Investments

The high-rise, named oLiv State College, will house two floors of retail space and 135 residential units spread across 10 floors. Core Spaces, the developer of this project, has been active in the State College real estate landscape, acquiring several student-housing buildings since 2019. These acquisitions have been valued at over $100 million.

Pause on Future High-Rise Construction

In an interesting development, the State College Borough Council has instituted a pause on future high-rise constructions by amending zoning laws. However, this does not affect projects like oLiv State College that are already in progress.