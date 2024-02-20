Sparks Fly as Star Ferry Chimney Erupts, Operations Halted for Investigation

In the cool embrace of the evening on February 19th, passengers and onlookers witnessed an unexpected spectacle as a Star Ferry vessel, a familiar sight in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour, became the center of attention for all the wrong reasons. Heading towards the Tsim Sha Tsui pier, the ferry's chimney erupted in sparks, painting the night sky with streaks of fire, an alarming sight captured in a video that swiftly circulated online. This event has led to an immediate halt of the vessel's operations, with a detailed investigation promised by the ferry company.

A Spark in the Dark

The video, shot around 7 p.m., offers a stark contrast: the tranquility of the harbour against the sudden, fiery outburst from the ferry's funnel. The sparks, bright and unmistakable against the evening's canvas, suggested a situation far from ordinary. Although the upper deck was devoid of passengers, the presence of four individuals, presumably crew members, on the lower deck added to the urgency of the incident. The sight, as rare as it was striking, raised immediate concerns over safety and operational standards of the iconic ferry service.

Immediate Response and Assurance

In response to the crescendo of worries and inquiries following the incident, Star Ferry, a name synonymous with Hong Kong's maritime history, was quick to affirm that the fire was the result of sudden sparking in the ferry's chimney. The company announced the cessation of service for the affected vessel, underscoring its commitment to safety and maintenance. "All vessels undergo regular check-ups and upkeep," assured a spokesperson from Star Ferry, aiming to quell any fears about the reliability of their fleet. The promise of a thorough investigation into the causes of the sparking, and the assurance of regular maintenance, serve as pillars of the company's efforts to maintain public trust in their services.

Looking Ahead

As the city waits for the results of the investigation, questions linger about the implications of this incident for the future of one of Hong Kong's most cherished public services. The Star Ferry, with its iconic green and white vessels, has been a symbol of the city's vibrant history and a daily convenience for thousands. The commitment to safety and the swift action taken by the company in response to the incident are crucial in ensuring that this historic ferry service continues to be a safe, reliable, and integral part of Hong Kong's public transportation network.