South Essex Braces for Series of Road Closures and Construction Works

The south Essex area is bracing for a series of road closures and construction works, which are expected to result in potential travel delays for drivers. Major routes such as Hamlet Court Road in Westcliff, Trinity Road, Ronald Park Avenue, and Woodfield Park Drive in Leigh are among those set to be disrupted.

Hamlet Court Road Closure

Hamlet Court Road will be closed for five days due to new gas connection works. Motorists are advised to take a detour via West Road and London Road to avoid the closure. It’s a move expected to cause traffic hiccups in the area.

Trinity Road and Ronald Park Avenue Developments

Trinity Road is also set for closure for nearly two months as gas main replacement works commence. An alternative route through Hamstel Road, Southchurch Road, Bournemouth Park Road, and Branksome Road has been proposed to ease the disruption. Ronald Park Avenue, another key roadway, will undergo similar gas main replacement for over a month, with traffic diversions in place via Fairfax Drive, Hildaville Drive, and Westborough Road.

Woodfield Park Drive and Highway Verge Proposals

Woodfield Park Drive in Leigh will experience a one-day closure for BT pole replacement works. This will result in parking and traffic restrictions outside homes numbered 65 to 75. In addition, a public notice has been issued proposing the stopping up of a highway verge in Billericay. This is to facilitate the development of 10 new homes. Any objections to this proposal can be lodged until January 24.

The aforementioned notices and more can be tracked via the Public Notice Portal. This platform is a collaboration between local newspapers and Google, dedicated to keeping residents informed about changes in their neighbourhoods. The portal also provides real-time traffic conditions and updates on other transport services such as Greater Anglia train services, bus services, and park & ride options, reflecting the evolving road, rail, air, and sea network in Essex.