Slovenian Government Invites Air Carriers for Enhanced Connectivity

In a bid to augment its national air connectivity, the Slovenian government announced a public tender on January 12, 2024. This initiative, outlined in the Act on Aid to Ensure Enhanced Air Connectivity, seeks to grant state aid to air carriers in launching new air routes. These routes will facilitate passenger transport to or from any public airport within Slovenia, further connecting the nation to the European Common Aviation Area (ECAA).

Unveiling the Tender

The details of the tender were published in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Slovenia and the Official Journal of the European Union. The tender documentation, as mandated by Article 10 of the Act, has been made accessible to the public. While an English translation of the documentation has been provided to assist foreign air carriers, it is crucial that submissions be made in Slovene, the official language.

Deadline and Submission Details

Interested air carriers looking to apply for the aid have been given a window of 30 days from the announcement. The deadline for submission is slated for February 12, 2024, at 23:59. The application and any accompanying annexes must be submitted in Slovene, ensuring compliance with the linguistic requirements of the tender.

Implications for Slovenia

This initiative by the Slovenian government stands as a testament to the country’s commitment to strengthen its air connectivity. The implications of this move extend beyond the realm of aviation. It is poised to spur growth in several sectors including tourism, international trade, and economic development. As air carriers take to the Slovenian skies, the country is likely to experience an influx of both tourists and business opportunities, painting a promising picture for Slovenia’s future.