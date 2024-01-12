en English
Europe

Slovenian Government Invites Air Carriers for Enhanced Connectivity

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:46 am EST
Slovenian Government Invites Air Carriers for Enhanced Connectivity

In a bid to augment its national air connectivity, the Slovenian government announced a public tender on January 12, 2024. This initiative, outlined in the Act on Aid to Ensure Enhanced Air Connectivity, seeks to grant state aid to air carriers in launching new air routes. These routes will facilitate passenger transport to or from any public airport within Slovenia, further connecting the nation to the European Common Aviation Area (ECAA).

Unveiling the Tender

The details of the tender were published in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Slovenia and the Official Journal of the European Union. The tender documentation, as mandated by Article 10 of the Act, has been made accessible to the public. While an English translation of the documentation has been provided to assist foreign air carriers, it is crucial that submissions be made in Slovene, the official language.

Deadline and Submission Details

Interested air carriers looking to apply for the aid have been given a window of 30 days from the announcement. The deadline for submission is slated for February 12, 2024, at 23:59. The application and any accompanying annexes must be submitted in Slovene, ensuring compliance with the linguistic requirements of the tender.

Implications for Slovenia

This initiative by the Slovenian government stands as a testament to the country’s commitment to strengthen its air connectivity. The implications of this move extend beyond the realm of aviation. It is poised to spur growth in several sectors including tourism, international trade, and economic development. As air carriers take to the Slovenian skies, the country is likely to experience an influx of both tourists and business opportunities, painting a promising picture for Slovenia’s future.

Europe Slovenia Transportation
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

