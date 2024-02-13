Sinkhole at Gervis Place in Bournemouth Fixed: Buses and Traffic Resume Normal Routes

After a week of turmoil and chaos for bus passengers, the sinkhole at Gervis Place in Bournemouth has finally been mended, and the road is now open for traffic. The unexpected cavity appeared on the 8th of February, causing the road to be shut down for six long days whilst Bournemouth Water worked tirelessly to rectify the problem.

Unearthing the Cause

Upon investigation, it was discovered that a burst water main was the culprit behind the sinkhole. BCP Council and Statutory Undertakers quickly identified the source of the issue, which allowed Bournemouth Water to spring into action and repair the affected water main over the weekend.

Road to Recovery

With the water main now securely repaired, Bournemouth Water has turned its attention to re-laying the road. It is anticipated that the road will be open to all traffic by tomorrow afternoon, restoring normality to the lives of local residents and commuters alike.

Buses Back on Track

Morebus has also announced some welcome news for bus passengers: Gervis Place is now open again, and buses have resumed their normal stops and routes in Bournemouth Town Centre. This news will come as a relief to those who have had to endure altered routes and delays over the past week.

In summary, the sinkhole that caused such disruption at Gervis Place in Bournemouth has now been fixed, and the road is set to reopen tomorrow afternoon. Bournemouth Water has successfully repaired the burst water main, and bus routes in Bournemouth Town Centre are now back to normal. The episode serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining and monitoring our essential infrastructure, as well as the resilience of the local community in the face of unexpected challenges.