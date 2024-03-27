Singapore-Flagged Ship Collision with Baltimore Bridge: Disruption and Investigation Unfolds

Six construction workers were presumed dead on Wednesday after a massive cargo ship struck the Francis Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to partially collapse into the Patapsco River. The incident, which has wreaked havoc at one of the country's busiest ports and sparked fears about supply chain disruption, has raised questions about the Singapore-flagged container ship involved, known as the Dali.

Immediate Aftermath and Rescue Efforts

The nearly 1,000 feet long vessel was heading out of Baltimore Harbor and bound for Sri Lanka when it hit a support pylon of the bridge at around 1:30 a.m. ET. It appeared to be traveling at roughly 8 knots (roughly 9 miles per hour) before the collision, according to LSEG shipping data. Video footage of the disaster appears to show the 1.6-mile structure crumpling into the icy water almost immediately after it was struck. A search and rescue effort was suspended on Tuesday evening, Maryland Governor Wes Moore said.

Investigations and Ship's History

The crew of the Dali was able to send a critical emergency alert that enabled authorities to clear the bridge of further car traffic ahead of impact. Moore highlighted the crew's notification of a power issues prior to the collision and that a preliminary investigation pointed to an accident. The Dali was previously involved in a minor incident in Belgium's Port of Antwerp. Separately, an inspection of the Dali in San Antonio, Chile, found propulsion and auxiliary machinery deficiencies, yet Singapore's port authority confirmed the ship had passed overseas inspections and carried certificates to cover its structural integrity and functionality at the time of the incident.

Impact and Response

Since the Panama Canal was expanded in 2016, Baltimore's 50-foot shipping channel and port handle some of the world's largest cargo ships that arrive from Asia and elsewhere. The port's closure threatens to disrupt supplies of goods ranging from coal to sugar, create bottlenecks, increase delays, and incur additional costs on the Eastern seaboard. Danish shipping giant Maersk, which had chartered the Dali, expressed horror at the incident and pledged to keep customers informed while closely following the investigations conducted by authorities and the Synergy Group.

The collision not only highlights the vulnerability of critical infrastructure to shipping accidents but also prompts a reevaluation of safety measures and protocols to prevent future incidents. As investigations continue, the broader implications for global trade, port security, and maritime safety remain a focus of concern for all stakeholders.