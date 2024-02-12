Shape the Future of U.S. Route 11: VDOT Hosts Crucial Information Meetings

A critical juncture is on the horizon for U.S. Route 11 in Abingdon and Marion, as the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) gears up to host two pivotal information meetings. Scheduled for February 20 and 21, 2024, these gatherings aim to address pressing transportation concerns, focusing on safety, congestion, and transit needs. The initiative is part of the Project Pipeline program, spearheaded by the Commonwealth Transportation Board.

U.S. Route 11: A Crucial Transportation Artery

U.S. Route 11, a significant transportation artery running through Abingdon and Marion, is currently the subject of a comprehensive study conducted by VDOT. The objective? To identify and propose alternatives to tackle mounting safety, congestion, and transit challenges. As part of this undertaking, VDOT has planned two information meetings, inviting the public to engage in this crucial dialogue.

Project Pipeline: A Performance-Based Planning Program

Project Pipeline, a performance-based planning program established by the Commonwealth Transportation Board, is overseeing this study. The program's primary goal is to ensure that transportation projects align with the state's strategic objectives and serve the needs of its citizens effectively.

Public Participation: Your Voice Matters

The Abingdon meeting is slated for February 20, 2024, while the Marion meeting will take place on February 21, 2024. Both meetings offer residents the opportunity to review the study's alternatives and provide valuable feedback. For those unable to attend, an online survey will be available from February 12 to 25, 2024. Comments will be accepted until February 27, 2024.

VDOT's commitment to addressing transportation issues along U.S. Route 11 in Abingdon and Marion is a testament to their dedication to ensuring safe, efficient, and reliable travel for all. Your participation in these meetings and the online survey is not only encouraged but vital to shaping the future of this significant transportation corridor.

In conclusion, the upcoming information meetings and online survey present a unique opportunity for the public to contribute to the future of transportation along U.S. Route 11 in Abingdon and Marion. By participating in these events, citizens can help VDOT identify and implement alternatives that address safety, congestion, and transit needs, ultimately improving the quality of life for everyone in these communities.