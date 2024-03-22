Semana Santa 2024: Transport Sector Mobilizes for Expected Passenger Surge

As Holy Week 2024 approaches, the transport sector is bracing for an anticipated surge in the number of travelers. With millions set to embark on their annual pilgrimage to their provinces, attend church services, or vacation at various tourist spots, agencies are implementing strategic measures to ensure smooth and safe travel for everyone involved.

Preparations in Full Swing at NAIA

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) is gearing up for what is expected to be one of the busiest travel periods of the year. Over a million passengers are projected to pass through the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) from March 24 to March 31, a 15% increase compared to the previous year. In response, MIAA has initiated 'OPLAN Biyaheng Ayos: Semana Santa 2024,' a comprehensive plan to handle the influx. This involves enhancing equipment reliability, ensuring adequate staffing levels, and coordinating with Immigration, Customs, and Quarantine officials to streamline passenger processing. Key officials are prohibited from taking leave during this period to man Help Desks and address any issues promptly.

Ground Transportation and Safety Measures

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), in coordination with local government units and other government agencies, is rolling out Oplan Bantay Biyahe Semana Santa 2024, aimed at road safety and efficiency. The LTFRB has approved almost 1,000 applications for special permits for Public Utility Vehicles (PUVs) in Metro Manila to accommodate the expected increase in demand. Additionally, LTFRB personnel will conduct vehicle inspections to ensure safety and roadworthiness, including random drug testing of drivers. These measures are part of a broader effort to manage the exodus efficiently and prevent delays.

Public Advisory and Anticipated Challenges

Travelers are advised to plan their trips carefully and anticipate potential challenges such as increased traffic, longer processing times at terminals, and possible delays. The Department of Energy (DOE) has also announced an oil price hike ahead of Holy Week, which may affect travel costs. The public is encouraged to stay informed about transport schedules, including those for the LRT, MRT, and PNR, and to adhere to safety protocols. Despite the challenges, the concerted efforts of various agencies aim to ensure that the Holy Week exodus is as smooth and hassle-free as possible for all.

This period of heightened travel activity underscores the importance of coordination and preparedness among transport agencies and travelers alike. As the country observes one of its most significant annual religious events, the collective goal remains to provide a safe, efficient, and comfortable travel experience for everyone.