en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Seattle Department of Transportation Unveils 2024 Plans: A Year of Transformation

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:01 am EST
Seattle Department of Transportation Unveils 2024 Plans: A Year of Transformation

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) has set the stage for a transformative year in 2024, preparing to leverage levy funds for several key infrastructural projects. The departmental blueprint for the year echoes the city’s commitment to enhancing public transportation, improving road safety, and fortifying its bridges against seismic events.

Route 40 Takes Center Stage

A pivotal initiative in the SDOT’s agenda is the Route 40 Transit-Plus Multimodal Corridor project. This ambitious undertaking involves the development of three miles of bus and transit lanes that will span from Northgate to Pioneer Square. Construction for this project is set to break ground at some point this year, marking a new chapter in Seattle’s public transportation narrative.

Boosting Road Safety around Schools

With an unwavering focus on road safety, SDOT is in the process of selecting contractors to fortify areas around Broadview-Thomson and Cedar Park Elementary schools. These safety enhancements entail the installation of new sidewalks, greenways, and marked crosswalks – a move designed to alert drivers and protect pedestrians.

Upgrading Bike Lanes

The department also has its sights set on upgrading bike lanes in downtown Seattle, specifically on 4th Avenue. This project will necessitate the removal of existing markings and the installation of new concrete barriers – a strategic measure aimed at bolstering safety for cyclists.

Seismically Reinforcing Pedestrian Bridges

Apart from these projects, there is a substantial emphasis on seismically reinforcing the city’s bridges, particularly those used by pedestrians. Over half a dozen bridges are earmarked for reinforcement work, underlining SDOT’s commitment to ensuring that the city’s structures are built to withstand earthquakes.

As the SDOT unveils its vision for 2024, it offers a glimpse into a future where Seattle is not just a city that moves, but one that moves safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

0
Safety Transportation
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Spain's DGT to Install More Speed Meters for Safety, as Reckless Driving Plagues the US

By Safak Costu

Elderly Man Disappears from Oldham Tennis Club: Urgent Appeal for Public Assistance

By Mazhar Abbas

Kanpur Petrol Pump Fire: Swift Action Averts Potential Disaster

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Rhondda Valley: A Tale of Coal, Climate Change, and Legacy

By Shivani Chauhan

Surprise Drug Test at Rassada Harbour Finds One Positive: A Step Towar ...
@Accidents · 1 hour
Surprise Drug Test at Rassada Harbour Finds One Positive: A Step Towar ...
heart comment 0
Quick Action Averts Potential Disaster at Kanpur Petrol Pump Amidst Nationwide Strike

By Rafia Tasleem

Quick Action Averts Potential Disaster at Kanpur Petrol Pump Amidst Nationwide Strike
Malaysia Intensifies Efforts to Enhance Occupational Safety Following Recent Fatalities

By BNN Correspondents

Malaysia Intensifies Efforts to Enhance Occupational Safety Following Recent Fatalities
Spring-Calving Season: A Time for Diligence on Dairy Farms

By BNN Correspondents

Spring-Calving Season: A Time for Diligence on Dairy Farms
Pomona Couple Attacked in Daylight Robbery During Online Sale

By Nimrah Khatoon

Pomona Couple Attacked in Daylight Robbery During Online Sale
Latest Headlines
World News
University of Rhode Island Basketball Team: A Battle Against Odds
5 mins
University of Rhode Island Basketball Team: A Battle Against Odds
Huberdeau's Goal Breaks Drought, Paves Way for Flames' Victory
5 mins
Huberdeau's Goal Breaks Drought, Paves Way for Flames' Victory
Qatar's Economy Set for Rebound, Fueled by Non-Oil Sector Growth
6 mins
Qatar's Economy Set for Rebound, Fueled by Non-Oil Sector Growth
New Zealand Blood Service's Race Against Time Amidst Holiday Season
6 mins
New Zealand Blood Service's Race Against Time Amidst Holiday Season
The Global Struggle with Post-Holiday Weight Gain: Understanding the Challenges and Solutions
6 mins
The Global Struggle with Post-Holiday Weight Gain: Understanding the Challenges and Solutions
Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha: A New Wellness Oasis in Abu Dhabi
6 mins
Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha: A New Wellness Oasis in Abu Dhabi
Big Bash League Showdown: Unbeaten Brisbane Heat Face Sydney Sixers in Top-of-the-Table Clash
6 mins
Big Bash League Showdown: Unbeaten Brisbane Heat Face Sydney Sixers in Top-of-the-Table Clash
Malaysian CSOs Call for Legislative Reforms, Inspired by Taiwan's Digital Democracy
6 mins
Malaysian CSOs Call for Legislative Reforms, Inspired by Taiwan's Digital Democracy
Toddler's Cancer Battle Exposes Family's Financial Strain
6 mins
Toddler's Cancer Battle Exposes Family's Financial Strain
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
11 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app