Seattle Department of Transportation Unveils 2024 Plans: A Year of Transformation

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) has set the stage for a transformative year in 2024, preparing to leverage levy funds for several key infrastructural projects. The departmental blueprint for the year echoes the city’s commitment to enhancing public transportation, improving road safety, and fortifying its bridges against seismic events.

Route 40 Takes Center Stage

A pivotal initiative in the SDOT’s agenda is the Route 40 Transit-Plus Multimodal Corridor project. This ambitious undertaking involves the development of three miles of bus and transit lanes that will span from Northgate to Pioneer Square. Construction for this project is set to break ground at some point this year, marking a new chapter in Seattle’s public transportation narrative.

Boosting Road Safety around Schools

With an unwavering focus on road safety, SDOT is in the process of selecting contractors to fortify areas around Broadview-Thomson and Cedar Park Elementary schools. These safety enhancements entail the installation of new sidewalks, greenways, and marked crosswalks – a move designed to alert drivers and protect pedestrians.

Upgrading Bike Lanes

The department also has its sights set on upgrading bike lanes in downtown Seattle, specifically on 4th Avenue. This project will necessitate the removal of existing markings and the installation of new concrete barriers – a strategic measure aimed at bolstering safety for cyclists.

Seismically Reinforcing Pedestrian Bridges

Apart from these projects, there is a substantial emphasis on seismically reinforcing the city’s bridges, particularly those used by pedestrians. Over half a dozen bridges are earmarked for reinforcement work, underlining SDOT’s commitment to ensuring that the city’s structures are built to withstand earthquakes.

As the SDOT unveils its vision for 2024, it offers a glimpse into a future where Seattle is not just a city that moves, but one that moves safely, efficiently, and sustainably.