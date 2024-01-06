en English
Automotive

Scotty Kilmer’s Essential Car Maintenance Tips for Winter

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 2:41 am EST
Scotty Kilmer’s Essential Car Maintenance Tips for Winter

In the midst of winter’s chill, seasoned mechanic Scotty Kilmer has come forth with valuable car maintenance tips. With over five decades of experience under his belt, Kilmer’s insights are particularly important for safe and efficient winter driving.

Importance of Checking Radiator Fluid

One of Kilmer’s key pieces of advice is to check the radiator fluid before starting the car in cold weather. This is crucial to ensure the heating system works properly. It may seem counterintuitive, but a low radiator fluid level can lead to inadequate heating, even if the vehicle appears to be running fine on the surface.

The coolant reservoir, typically a translucent white container, should be checked to ensure the fluid is between the minimum and maximum levels indicated. If the fluid level is found to be low, the coolant can be refilled. However, Kilmer stresses that caution should be taken to allow the car to cool down after driving to avoid potential burns from hot coolant. Coolant is relatively inexpensive and can last several months, making it a cost-effective measure for car maintenance.

Additional Recommendations for Winter Car Maintenance

But Kilmer’s advice doesn’t end with the radiator fluid. He also recommends checking the tire pressure, as it tends to decrease in cold temperatures. Ensuring that your windshield wipers are in good condition is another important check, especially with the possibility of snowfall and ice. Lastly, Kilmer advises keeping a scraper ready for ice removal. All these proactive measures contribute to better vehicle performance and safety during the winter season.

As Kilmer’s sage advice demonstrates, a few simple checks can make all the difference in winter driving. So, before the next cold snap hits, make sure your car is ready to brave the elements, ensuring your safety and the longevity of your vehicle.

Automotive Transportation Weather
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

