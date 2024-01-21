ScotRail Suspends Services Across Scotland Ahead of Storm Isha

ScotRail, the state-owned train operating company, announced a blanket suspension of all train services across Scotland, effective from Sunday evening at 7pm. The decision came as a safeguard against the imminent extreme weather conditions anticipated from Storm Isha. The suspension, which includes the cancellation of Monday's morning rush hour services, is a decisive step taken by Network Rail in prioritizing the safety of customers and staff.

Responding to Weather Forecasts

Forecasts predict the storm will bring heavy winds reaching between 70-80 mph. The high intensity of the wind is expected to cause trees and other debris to fall onto the tracks, posing significant risks to railway operation and safety. To ensure all passengers reach their destinations safely, all trains that are scheduled to depart before the suspension will complete their journeys.

Safety Inspections and Service Resumption

The closure will extend into Monday, with each route requiring a detailed safety inspection before services can resume. ScotRail and Network Rail Scotland teams will be conducting overnight safety checks and carrying out any necessary repairs to ensure the railway is safe and ready to reopen as soon as possible.

Advice for Disrupted Travel Plans

ScotRail has advised customers whose travel plans have been disrupted by the storm that they can either travel two days after their original ticket date or apply for a refund. The company encourages customers to regularly check the ScotRail website or app for updates before attempting to travel on Monday.

The decision to suspend services comes in response to the Met Office's warnings about the high impact of Storm Isha. The storm is expected to cause damage to buildings, homes, power networks, and may result in power cuts and flying debris. Despite the inconvenience, the decision underscores the commitment of ScotRail and Network Rail to prioritize safety over service in extreme weather conditions.