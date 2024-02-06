School Bus Involved in Collision in York County, No Students on Board

In the early morning rush of York County, a startling scene unfolded on Route 74 and Oakland Road, just south of Dover. At approximately 6:55 a.m., a school bus from Dover Area High School was involved in a collision. Emergency services were swiftly dispatched to the scene, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

Bus Collision: No Students Involved

According to the initial reports from the accident scene, one individual was transported to the hospital for treatment. It is, however, critical to note that no students were present on the bus at the time of the collision. This fact undoubtedly mitigated the potential severity of the incident, a consideration that will likely be a relief to many within the local community.

Investigation Underway

The precise circumstances surrounding the crash are currently under investigation. Specifics, such as the cause of the collision or the extent of the damages, have not been detailed at this point. Multiple crews remain at the scene, working diligently to uncover these details, and to ensure the area is safe and secure.

Local News Coverage and Commuter Alerts

WGAL News 8, a local news outlet, has been actively covering the crash among other morning headlines.